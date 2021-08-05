Ted Lasso returns with its charm, music veterans cover Clapton and new music!

artsculture3-2-2f773b304bf89ad0.jpg

THE STACHE IS BACK
The pandemic's cuddliest TV hit is back. Ted Lasso's second season is rolling out one episode per week (so old school!) on Apple TV+, and the new ones have lost none of the charm that made the story of an optimistic American football coach making his way in England such a refreshing one. The side characters to Jason Sudeikis' title role are being fleshed out, and winningly so. Retired roughneck Roy is navigating life after football (and with girlfriend Keeley) with good humor and a job coaching preteen girls, new assistant coach Nate is letting power go to his head, star player Rojas is having a crisis of confidence, and a sports psychologist in town has Ted a little off his typically upbeat game. Like the first season, hints of darkness in Ted's past make the bright moments shine all the more, and the cast as a whole is easily one of the most likeable on television. If you're sick of hearing the Ted Lasso hype, be forewarned, it's probably not going to let up soon. (DAN NAILEN)

click to enlarge artsculture3-1-ab40b975a283afeb.jpg

WORTH THE REVISIT
Years ago I reviewed an Eric Clapton concert in which a member of his touring band, guitarist Derek Trucks, pretty much wiped the floor with ol' "Slowhand." Now Trucks and his wife, Susan Tedeschi, have teamed with Phish's Trey Anastasio to tackle Clapton's best recorded work, Layla and Assorted Other Love Songs. The resulting album Layla Revisited (Live at LOCK'N) was recorded live in concert in 2019, and it's a scorcher. Any fans of Clapton's work (released under the guise of Derek and the Dominos) should give this hot live set a listen. (DAN NAILEN)

click to enlarge artsculture3-3-501ab1190ea0ed1d.jpg

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
There's noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Aug. 6. To wit:

COLIN HAY, I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself. The singer/songwriter and Men At Work lead singer tackles covers by the Beatles, Kinks and more.

LIARS, The Apple Drop. First single "Sekwar" is a jumbly experimental wonder from leader Angus Andrew.

BARBRA STREISAND, Release Me 2. Ya, pretty slow week on the new releases when Streisand makes an appearance. (DAN NAILEN)

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Buzz Bin"

