A new mural by Innovation High School Students, a correction of sorts, and new music!

click to enlarge Carrie Scozzaro photo

STUDENT MURAL IS SOMETHING ELSE!

Notice something different about Something Else Deli? The Spokane eatery at Sherman Street and Second Avenue has a new mural, courtesy of nearby Innovation High School students. Twelve of Rebecca Clinard's art students created the mural to illustrate "Bringing the Community Together." The high school juniors and seniors are in the Osiris project, with curricula that explores arts-based careers like digital media, fashion design and visual arts. The mural is one of the most recent student-led projects from Innovation High School, which is part of PRIDE Prep Charter. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo

CORRECTION OF SORTS

If you saw last week's Inlander cover, you saw Kraken fans Sean Allen and his daughter, Hazel, who we described as the "family's youngest hockey fan." A lot can change in a week: Sean's wife, Clare, gave birth Nov. 30 to Finn, making our cover star, Hazel, the family's second-youngest hockey fan. Thanks to proud Aunt Sacha Allen for the heads-up, and congrats to the whole hockey-loving family! (DAN NAILEN)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Dec. 10:

NEIL YOUNG AND CRAZY HORSE, Barn. Despite this being his 41st album (FORTY-FIRST!!!), Neil Young still knows how to tug at the heart strings with little more than some folk guitar chords and warbling vocals.

Juice WRLD, Fighting Demons. The rapper's second posthumous album since his accidental overdose in 2019 — the first being the chart-topping Legends Die — extends his short-lived legacy.

TEEN DAZE, Interior. Take a sonic bath in the soothing synthetic sounds found on Vancouver electronic producer's new French house music-inspired album. (Seth Sommerfeld)♦