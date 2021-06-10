On the Street

Colleen Friend: Traveling to see family including newest grandson!



Tyler Magee: Watching all my favorite bands go back on tour and NOT come to Spokane.

Jamie Storm: Not crowded indoor concerts. Maybe outdoors, it's still gonna be weird for a while.

Dusty Williams: Socially distance myself from people...oh wait.

Ian Nordstrom: Live music and sports.

Caya Berndt: Honestly, just breathing easy. We're fortunate in the Pacific Northwest, in that we have an abundance of nature to keep us occupied during the summer. I'm already an outdoors person, so I didn't feel like I was missing out on many of my favorite activities, like hiking... Now, a year in and fully vaccinated (thank medicine!), it will be nice to just go to Riverfront and not feel a jolt of panic and disappointment when there's a crowd.

Alan Ganger: Getting the vintage hydroplane back on the water. Been getting it ready for an event at the end of June.

Matthew Weaver: Hugging my mom, dad and brother.

Tom Sanderson: Two words. Base. Ball.

Nicole Miles: Watershed.

Neal Schindler: Out-of-town summer vacation.

Rocco Altobelli: Going to Canada. ♦