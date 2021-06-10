On the Street

Colleen Friend: Traveling to see family including newest grandson!
Tyler Magee: Watching all my favorite bands go back on tour and NOT come to Spokane.
Jamie Storm: Not crowded indoor concerts. Maybe outdoors, it's still gonna be weird for a while.
Dusty Williams: Socially distance myself from people...oh wait.
Ian Nordstrom: Live music and sports.
Caya Berndt: Honestly, just breathing easy. We're fortunate in the Pacific Northwest, in that we have an abundance of nature to keep us occupied during the summer. I'm already an outdoors person, so I didn't feel like I was missing out on many of my favorite activities, like hiking... Now, a year in and fully vaccinated (thank medicine!), it will be nice to just go to Riverfront and not feel a jolt of panic and disappointment when there's a crowd.
Alan Ganger: Getting the vintage hydroplane back on the water. Been getting it ready for an event at the end of June.
Matthew Weaver: Hugging my mom, dad and brother.
Tom Sanderson: Two words. Base. Ball.
Nicole Miles: Watershed.
Neal Schindler: Out-of-town summer vacation.
Rocco Altobelli: Going to Canada. ♦