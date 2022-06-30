Question of the Week

What memories do you have with Baby Shark?

click to enlarge onthestreet.png
click to enlarge comment1-3-2595044c8369e1af.jpg

JESSI HENDRICKS

I grew up in Coeur d'Alene. I was in the sixth grade at Trail Creek — it was like a camp that they would send us to. I remember learning it then. Then, I was a camp counselor for Idaho Drug-Free Youth, and we learned it then, too. So I've known the song for my whole life! I know all the verses. And my nephew, now, it's his favorite. Doo-doo!


click to enlarge comment1-4-8b7036d546eaab29.jpg
KATIE LEFRIEC

My kids really like "Bluey," from the animated TV show.

Is it catchy?

It's just music and then it goes "Mom!" and then music and "Dad!" then music, "Bingo!" And then "Bluey!"

Oh, right, OK that tracks.

click to enlarge comment1-1-1c8e00c0704db75e.jpg
CHARLOTTE

Where did you first learn Baby Shark?

At the [Tri-City] Kart Club.

Did you learn all the verses? (Nods)

Which one was your favorite? The baby!

And what is your favorite song right now? Um, Kenny Chesney?

click to enlarge comment1-5-1dabb7392f94f40e.jpg

KELLIE PUBOLS

I'm a preschool teacher! "Baby Shark" was definitely popular for a long time. I feel like now all the kids just want the Encanto soundtrack.





click to enlarge comment1-2-b5976569637e9677.jpg
FABIAN VALLES

"Baby" was the first song we introduced to our daughter. She really liked it.

How old was she when you played it for her?

Oh, she was little. Maybe like eighteen months?




INTERVIEWS BY ELIZA BILLINGHAM
6/23/2022, RIVERFRONT PARK ICE AGE PLAYGROUND

Speaking of Peeps , Baby Shark

While shark attacks might be exaggerated, Baby Shark's attack on adult psyches is not

By Andrew Hall

Baby Shark Live! is nothing if not colorful.

Cherry-picking quotes from Founding Fathers has become another insidious form of misinformation

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

"Did you hear what Alexander Hamilton said about cryptocurrency?"

The state Legislature's solution to the McCleary decision's basic education funding mandate did not stay solved for long

By Bill Bryant

The Legislature remains challenged by funding education.

