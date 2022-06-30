Question of the Week

JESSI HENDRICKS

I grew up in Coeur d'Alene. I was in the sixth grade at Trail Creek — it was like a camp that they would send us to. I remember learning it then. Then, I was a camp counselor for Idaho Drug-Free Youth, and we learned it then, too. So I've known the song for my whole life! I know all the verses. And my nephew, now, it's his favorite. Doo-doo!





My kids really like "Bluey," from the animated TV show.

Is it catchy?

It's just music and then it goes "Mom!" and then music and "Dad!" then music, "Bingo!" And then "Bluey!"

Oh, right, OK that tracks.

Where did you first learn Baby Shark?

At the [Tri-City] Kart Club.

Did you learn all the verses? (Nods)

Which one was your favorite? The baby!

And what is your favorite song right now? Um, Kenny Chesney?

KELLIE PUBOLS

I'm a preschool teacher! "Baby Shark" was definitely popular for a long time. I feel like now all the kids just want the Encanto soundtrack.











"Baby" was the first song we introduced to our daughter. She really liked it.

How old was she when you played it for her?

Oh, she was little. Maybe like eighteen months?







INTERVIEWS BY ELIZA BILLINGHAM