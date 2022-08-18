Question of the Week

What was your favorite pop Music growing up?

LIZ BLUFF

Backstreet Boys, for sure!

What was your favorite song?

Probably "Backstreet's Back."





IOLA HUMPHREY

One Direction, easily.

Who was your favorite member of the band?

Niall!

MANDY NGUYEN

Interestingly, I got a ticket to Backstreet Boys because I loved them. I think my favorite song of theirs was "I Want It That Way."







HAILEY DEAKINS

Probably Imagine Dragons.

What was your favorite song?

"Radioactive," their first one, was my favorite.






KATE CAIRNEY

Well, of course, Backstreet Boys and NSYNC and 98 Degrees, and all of them.

Did you have a favorite member of any of those groups?

All of them. The whole team was fantastic and so dreamy!





INTERVIEWS BY LAUREN RODDIS
8/10/22, INDABA ON BROADWAY

