Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Sunday, April 30, 2017

What's Up?

THIS WEEK: Beatles art, Daniel Tosh, First Friday and Big Yuck Mouth returns!

Posted By on Sun, Apr 30, 2017 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge Daniel Tosh headlines the Star Theater at the Spokane Arena on Thursday.
  • Daniel Tosh headlines the Star Theater at the Spokane Arena on Thursday.

We take pride at the Inlander in helping you find out all the fun stuff to do in the Inland Northwest, and you can find plenty in our event listings and Staff Picks. Those lists can be daunting — so many things to do! — so I pulled a full schedule of highlights for the week ahead:

Monday, May 1

WORDS | Garageland hosts a book-release party for The Whole World At Once, a new collection by local author Erin Pringle. Enjoy a little absinthe while you hear some short stories.

Tuesday, May 2

VISUAL ARTS | Drop by the Marmot Art Space tonight to meet one of the legendary animators of some of your favorite cartoons at the Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show. Ron Campbell worked on The Beatles' Yellow Submarine and a bunch of Hanna-Barbera favorites. Read our interview with him here. It also happens on Wednesday at Marmot.

LIVE BANDS | The Red Room Lounge host long-running hip-hop crew the Alkaholics, along with a bevy of other rappers.

Wednesday, May 3

COMMUNITY | Get a little game on with some cocktails, via Bingo at Bon Bon.

Thursday, May 4

THEATER | The Spokane Civic continues its run of The Taming of the Shrew, one of the Bard's most popular comedies.

COMEDY | Daniel Tosh dances all over the edge of what's acceptable to joke about in his comedy, typically landing on the hilarious side. He's headlining at the Spokane Arena.

LIVE BANDS | Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors are on a big roll among folk-rock fans thanks to their singer's way with a killer melody and heart-rending lyrics. Here's our interview with Holcomb. They headline the Knitting Factory; here's a taste of their style:


Friday, May 5

VISUAL ARTS | It's First Friday, people! If you're in Spokane, get out and get into some killer new artwork!

LIVE BANDS | Locals Von the Baptist headline at the Bartlett.

Saturday, May 6

LIVE BANDS | Watch for the new issue of The Inlander this week for a story about the reunion of classic Spokane rockers Big Yuck Mouth. They play at Mootsy's.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of What's Up?

Latest in Bloglander

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat
Mammoths & Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age

Mammoths & Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through May 7

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Dan Nailen

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (149)

Music (28)

For Fun! (18)

Sports (14)

Arts & Culture (11)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation