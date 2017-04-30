THIS WEEK: Beatles art, Daniel Tosh, First Friday and Big Yuck Mouth returns!
Posted
By Dan Nailen
on Sun, Apr 30, 2017 at 1:01 PM

Daniel Tosh headlines the Star Theater at the Spokane Arena on Thursday.
We take pride at the Inlander in helping you find out all the fun stuff to do in the Inland Northwest, and you can find plenty in our event listings and Staff Picks. Those lists can be daunting — so many things to do! — so I pulled a full schedule of highlights for the week ahead:
Monday, May 1
VISUAL ARTS | Drop by the Marmot Art Space tonight to meet one of the legendary animators of some of your favorite cartoons at the Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show. Ron Campbell worked on The Beatles' Yellow Submarine and a bunch of Hanna-Barbera favorites. Read our interview with him here. It also happens on Wednesday at Marmot.
LIVE BANDS | The Red Room Lounge host long-running hip-hop crew the Alkaholics, along with a bevy of other rappers.