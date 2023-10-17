Shop Smart, Shop Local

The Great PNW

Shopping local can take some effort, but the rewards can be pretty great. There's the satisfaction of finding something totally unique or even handmade, along with the joy of discovery when you stumble onto a shop that totally elevates your style. Not to mention, our local shopkeepers are experts in their field. You can trust the staff at Audrey's, for instance, to guide you to a bra that actually fits. The experts at Walker's Furniture will not only help you pull together a living room that looks great, but they'll work with you on finding pieces that stay within your budget.

One of the biggest obstacles to shopping local can simply be knowing where to go. So step away from your screen and let these locally produced publications guide you to your next local discovery.

Every Fall, the Inlander publishes its glossy magazine, ANNUAL MANUAL, with an entire Shopping section dedicated to local artisans and shopkeepers. The 2023-2024 edition features articles sure to appeal to book and vinyl lovers, vintage collectors, a go-to guide for gift shops and much more. Grab a copy now at an Inlander Community Center, located in 50+ grocery stores like Rosauers, Safeway, Yoke's and Super One.

As holiday shopping kicks into high gear, you don't want to miss a single issue of the INLANDER, out every Thursday at more than 1,000 locations. Don't head out on Black Friday or Small Business Saturday without checking out the HOLIDAY GUIDE on racks Nov. 22. Also watch for CITY SIDEWALKS, a six-week holiday series in collaboration with the Downtown Spokane Partnership to showcase local retailers in the city's core. In the Dec. 7 GIFT GUIDE issue, we send our entire team of writers out to scour the region for local gift ideas for everyone on your list. The very next issue, Dec. 14, contains our GREEN ZONE GIFT GUIDE. It's a local shopping guide for CBD and cannabis connoisseurs showcasing unique gifts to make this holiday a high-spirited celebration. Need even more ideas? Check out SPOKANE HOLIDAY FUN FINDER in early November, a glossy guide to all things merry and bright in Spokane County, including local retailers.

Find the Inlander, Annual Manual, Inlander Health & Home and many other free local publications at nearly 1,000 locations all over the Inland Northwest, including in the entrances of 50+ area grocery stores.