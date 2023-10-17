Why Shopping Local Matters

At its best - shopping is fun. It's a chance to discover and inspire. That throw pillow you saw in that shop on east Sprague can set a whole room transformation in motion. It's a chance to express your individuality, and often, an exercise in generosity, as you scour the shelves of that kitschy downtown Spokane store to find a gift that tells your favorite co-worker you totally get them.

What you may not realize is that shopping local is an investment in our community.

If you spend $100 at a local store, roughly $68 stays right here in Spokane. Spend that same $100 at a national chain and only $43 remains, according to data from the Small Business Association. Our local shopkeepers create jobs, support families, and are far more likely to assist local causes. They sponsor soccer teams, donate to charity auctions and volunteer with nonprofits. In fact, small businesses donate 250 percent more than larger businesses, according to SCORE, the nation's largest network of business mentors.

Shop small, and you're also guaranteed to find something unique, or even handcrafted. Perhaps most importantly, when you shop locally, you are supporting a dream. You're backing that plant enthusiast who had the determination to turn his daydream into a day job or that longtime retail worker who finally took the bold step to open her own boutique.

For more than 120 years, Washington Trust Bank has invested in our community's small businesses and entrepreneurs.



Think Local. Live Local. Shop Local.