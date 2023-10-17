Shopkeeper Spotlight: Laurie Barrie, Chérie Amour

Gone are the days when undergarments were unmentionable. As everyone knows, the next best thing to nothing against your skin is a well-fitting undergarment, whether that's swimwear, sleepwear or everyday items like bras or panties. And whether you're a size extra small or a fabulous 4X, Chérie Amour has you covered.

"We try to be as inclusive as possible," says Laurie Barrie, who opened the intimate apparel store in Pullman with her husband, Scott, in 2022.

Since launching the Chérie Amour brand, the couple have quickly become the go-to for all shapes, sizes and situations. When it comes to bras, for example, size really does matter.

"Statistics show 81% of all women are wearing an inaccurate size bra," says Laurie. Chérie Amour not only offers expert bra fitting, but they also carry bra band sizes 28 to 50 and cup sizes A through L. And they carry bras for women with unique needs, such as those who have experienced reconstructive surgery.

Choose from among more than 75 brands in the store, many of them designed by women for women, and for all ages. Chérie Amour also offers sustainable brands that use recycled and recyclable material and uphold ethical practices such as producing 100% organic cotton garments.

In addition, everything in the store is also available on the company website, says Laurie, adding that a trip to the store is meant to be a special and welcoming experience.

222 E. Main St. Pullman, WA

Tues - Fri 10am-6pm | Sat 10am - 5pm

cherieamour.com | 888-705-1725