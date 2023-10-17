Welcome to Central & South Spokane

Riverfront Park in Downtown Spokane

Spokane's central core and South Hill are home to a diverse array of shops that cater to various tastes and interests. At WONDERS OF THE WORLD, you'll find just what the name implies: a remarkable selection of items from every corner of the planet. BOO RADLEY'S has something for anyone with a sense of humor and delight, from stickers to mugs and T-shirts. Or if your giftee is a Zag fan, you'll find no better location for outfitting them than the team's hometown ZAG SHOP.

Erick Doxey Shopping in Kendall Yards

Offering jewelry design, repairs and appraisals, PARAGON GEMOLOGICAL SERVICES also specializes in rare and unique gems. BARTLETT GALLERY & FRAMING offers custom framing for any budget, to complement and preserve your treasures.

Grab provisions at THE MAIN MARKET CO-OP, a community-owned stop for local and organic groceries, as well as a deli with ready-to-eat options. NOTHING BUNDT CAKES is a one-stop South Hill shop for cakes of all sizes and flavors. PURGATORY WHISKEY BAR downtown offers a selection of top-notch whiskey, along with beer and food.

Polka Dot Pottery

At KENDALL YARDS, stop in at CRAFTSMAN CELLARS to taste handcrafted wines aged in French oak barrels. Just down the street, MARYHILL WINERY offers its vast selection of wines, as well as a food menu designed for sharing. Nearby, satisfy a sweet tooth or grab lunch at THE SCOOP and HIDDEN BAGEL (also on the South Hill). Cool gear with crisp graphic design is always the goal at THE GREAT PNW — visit its flagship store and other shops, including French Toast, Boutique Blue and Fleet Feet while you're at Kendall Yards.

Maryhill Winery

Just across the river, RIVER PARK SQUARE anchors downtown Spokane with a great mix of hot national brands along with shops that celebrate local, like From Here, Anderson & Co. and the Small Biz Shoppe.

For more personal needs, stop in at APEX CANNABIS (three locations), where you'll find a wide selection of cannabis and related products such as topicals, tinctures and edibles. At MOM'S CUSTOM TATTOO & BODY PIERCING in Kendall Yards you'll find options for skillful body art, done with utmost safety in mind. And at CHÉRIE AMOUR in Pullman, with 75 brands and expert fitting, it's easy to find a bra that actually fits.

Boo Radley's

Book lovers will want to make time to browse both new releases and curated shelves at AUNTIE'S BOOKSTORE, along with the delightful selection of mostly children's offerings at WISHING TREE BOOKS. Stop into UNCLE'S GAMES PUZZLES & MORE for a new game to spice up family game night. MERLYN'S also carries games, and is a comic book fan's dream shop. At GLOBAL NEIGHBORHOOD THRIFT, there are plenty of books, as well as clothing and furniture for bargain-seekers. For hands-on entertainment, check in at POLKA DOT POTTERY (two locations), where you and a companion can spend some quiet time exploring your creative side — and end up with a beautiful souvenir of the time spent together.