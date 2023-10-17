Sponsored Content

Shopkeeper Spotlight: Holly Swanson, Spokane Gallery & Framing

Celebrating local crafters and artisans in Spokane Valley

Mermaids and fairies and wizards, oh my! Fantastical adventure awaits at Spokane Gallery & Framing, which is equal parts expert framing and restoration services, and a unique boutique featuring custom décor, jewelry, artwork and other treasures.

"There's a little magic inside Spokane Gallery," says owner Holly Swanson, who has more than 35 years framing experience and is the trusted vendor for Spokane's own Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture.

click to enlarge Shopkeeper Spotlight: Holly Swanson, Spokane Gallery & Framing

With more than 6,000 samples, Swanson knows just the mat, frame and custom treatment for precious family photos, artwork and other mementos. And she's one of the only full-service art and frame restoration providers in the area.

Spokane Gallery is more than a frame shop, however. The Spokane Valley spot is also the birthplace of the popular Fairy Festa, a free, interactive, all-ages celebration of all things fantasy with more than 50 vendors, food, music and entertainment that takes place in June. After the first Fairy Fest, Spokane Gallery greatly expanded its fairy garden and added to its inventory of crystals and fantasy frippery.

Swanson is committed to supporting local artists, including the Spokane Jewelers Guild. "We've been supporting local artists for over 30 years," she adds.

click to enlarge Shopkeeper Spotlight: Holly Swanson, Spokane Gallery & Framing

Spokane Gallery celebrates local crafters and artisans through such things as a regular free community craft circle and an ever-expanding assortment of art and craft events.

Take a whimsical watercolor, felting, beading or other fun class, or ask about reserving space for your own event. Swanson can help you put together the perfect small family gathering, team building activities, retreat or other special occasion like a birthday party or baby shower.

409 S. Dishman-Mica Rd. Spokane Valley, WA

Tue - Fri 11am-6pm | Sat 11am-3pm

spokanegallery.com | 509-747-0812

