Welcome to Coeur d'Alene & North Idaho

Though perhaps best known for its lovely lake and waterfront parks, you couldn't ask for a more charming downtown than historic Coeur d'Alene. A lively mix of restaurants, galleries and shops line Sherman Avenue. And that's where you'll find not one but two locations of MIX IT UP. Mix It Up Gift features everything giftable, from GurglePots to games and pieces by local artists. And at Mix it Up Home, check out furniture, wall art, throws and pillows.

Runge Furniture

RUNGE FURNITURE has been serving North Idaho since 1946 and stands ready to help furnish every room of your home. Browse furniture including lines by Flexsteel, England and Hooker. Check out the selection of lift chairs and mattresses. Find the best appliances for kitchen and laundry. And be confident in the knowledge that, for 77 years, Runge has been dedicated to offering customers free or low-cost delivery and a flexible exchange and return policy.

Mix It Up

In Sandpoint, THUNDER'S CATCH is your hometown source for wild, sustainably-caught, deck-to-dish Alaskan salmon products.

Just a 25-minute drive from downtown is the expansive COEUR D'ALENE CASINO. The 60,000-square-foot casino floor has nearly 1,200 machines (and don't forget bingo!). Players can also win big at regular monthly promotions. For some real R & R, check out the spa, featuring an all-season, open-air heated pool, cozy lounge area and a menu of services including massages, facials and body treatments. Relax and enjoy a concert or comedy show at the state-of-the-art event center. And when all that fun leaves you hungry, stop in for steak, seafood and pasta at the Chinook restaurant or regional cuisine and sports on the big screen at Red Tail Bar & Grill.