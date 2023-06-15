Dive deep into aquatic recreation this summer across the Inland Northwest

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Cool off in the beautiful Spokane River.

As invigorating as summer weather can be, sometimes the blistering sun can be suffocating. When the heat is too much, one thing that's on the top of many peoples' minds is an essential component of life: water.

Some are drawn to diving headfirst into a pool, while others take a liking to floating down the river with an ice cold drink in hand. With a myriad of rivers, lakes, pools and waterparks to choose from in the Inland Northwest, finding a way to cool off is no sweat. From exploring the Spokane River to road tripping to an adventurous destination, there's an abundance of options perfect for everyone.

DRIFT ALONG THE SPOKANE RIVER

Looking for a relaxing way to cool off, hang out with friends and get some sun? Float the river!

Spokane Riverkeeper has created an extensive online guide on when and where to float the river, and recommends starting your journey at the west end of Water Avenue in Peaceful Valley, where a rocky beach leads directly to the water. Many opt to float for two hours to the TJ Meenach Bridge, which is directly before fierce rapids and rocky outcroppings at the Bowl and Pitcher in Riverside State Park.

You can get out of the river earlier, but you'll want to park a second vehicle at your ending destination or take FLOW Adventures' shuttle service, which picks floaters up at TJ Meenach Bridge to head back to Peaceful Valley, as well as providing tubes and lifejackets.

Floating season generally begins in late June or early July when the water is flowing at below 2,500 cubic feet per second. Check the current river flow on the U.S. Geological Survey's website, waterdata.usgs.gov.

RACE AROUND THE PANHANDLE

Let your hair down as you dart around the waterways of the Idaho Panhandle on a jet ski.

In Post Falls you can rent a jet ski from Fun Unlimited for $185 if you sign up for their two-hour early bird rental with a 10 am start time. If you want to spend all day exploring the vast waters around Lake Coeur d'Alene, an eight-hour rental is available for $700 if you book the 10 am early bird special, otherwise rentals are $215 for two hours or $430 for four hours, booked from 11 am on. Riders must be at least 18 years old, and reservations are available now through early fall at cdasports.com.

The journey starts at the marina behind Red Lion Hotel's Templin's on the River in Post Falls, where you can cruise down the Spokane River for about 9 miles to the vast waters of Lake Coeur d'Alene. From there, you can travel south to Harrison in an hour and dine at the Cycle Haus, One Shot Charlies, Rowan's Island Grill, or other eateries at the marina. For a longer excursion, follow the Coeur d'Alene River at Harrison, which flows into a chain of lakes.

If you opt for the shorter reservation, there are numerous bays and hidden corners of Lake Coeur d'Alene that you can easily explore before docking your rental and departing from your high-speed adventure.

MAKE A SPLASH

It's no secret that Spokane's city pools offer numerous swimming classes and fitness programs throughout the day, but did you know anyone can swim in the pools for free with a SplashPass?

The cost-free SplashPass provides swimmers of all ages with access to the city's six aquatic centers during open swim hours, Monday through Saturday from 1-4 pm, which begins on June 20 and ends Aug. 25.

Want to jump in the water after a long day at work? The city pools also offer evening open swims from 6:30-8 pm at each location (excluding Witter Aquatic Center) on a rotating weekly schedule.

Each city pool boasts play features perfect for kids who are acclimating to the water or who want to dart down a winding water slide straight into the pool.

SplashPasses are digital, so staff simply search for your name in the city's system rather than requiring you to carry a card or slip of paper with you to participate in open swim.

click to enlarge Dip your toes into fun at Slidewaters Water Park in Chelan.

RIDE THE WAVE

Surfing is intimidating with the potential dangers of unpredictable waves, riptides and rocky shorelines, not to mention the strength and balance needed to stay on your board.

Just under three hours west of Spokane, Slidewaters Water Park in Chelan offers a unique surfing opportunity designed for beginners and advanced surfers alike. Lakeside Surf is the park's deep pool that creates a 54-foot-wide, stationary wave reaching up to six feet tall.

A 45-minute session costs $40, with options for beginners who've never surfed before, as well as experienced surfers looking to improve their technique, get some extra practice, or learn some new tricks. Plus, Slidewaters offers vouchers, punch cards and memberships for those looking to surf for hours or days on end instead of only hitting the water for 45 minutes.

If you're just looking to try Lakeside Surf without committing to a full lesson, Slidewaters offers free, 30-minute sessions from 10 am to noon. If you don't plan to explore the water park, you can visit Lakeside Surf without paying the waterpark's admission fee. Find out more at slidewaters.com.

TOURING EASTERN WASHINGTON

Spokane Parks and Recreation offers a variety of unique and immersive kayaking, paddle boarding and canoeing experiences. You can choose from guided and self-guided tours, and each activity provides participants with equipment and transportation from their car to the drop-off locations.

While Spokane Parks offers a lot of opportunities in the Spokane area, you can also visit lakes and rivers a couple of hours away. On these guided tours, some of which include hikes — such as one excursion in July and August to the Pend Oreille River with a hike through Crawford State Park's Gardner Cave — participants can expect to spend hours exploring the region's stunning waterways and learn about the geology of the Inland Northwest. Find more and register at spokanerec.org.

HIKE TO THE WATER

Some cool summer days are perfect for a hike, especially one that leads you to a river or lake. Riverside State Park, Tubbs Hill in Coeur d'Alene and People's Park are popular destinations, but the path doesn't end there.

For a shorter hike that brings you to the Mirabeau Springs and the Spokane River, check out the paved Mirabeau Trailhead. While a soccer complex does reside at Plante's Ferry, the Centennial Trail loops around it and brings you directly to the river and the Islands Swimming Area.

In Idaho, the paved Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes follows the Coeur d'Alene River, with multiple trailheads spurring off towards the river's outflowing lakes. The Idaho Panhandle National Forest also has countless trails leading to Lake Pend Oreille, Priest Lake, the St. Joe River and more of the area's alluring waterways. ♦