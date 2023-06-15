Summer Guidance: Josh Oakes

click to enlarge Summer Guidance: Josh Oakes
Young Kwak photo
Sing the body aquatic at a splash pad with your SplashPass this summer.
click to enlarge Summer Guidance: Josh Oakes (2)

Spokane Parks and Recreation wants to get people outside. Josh Oakes began working at the city five years ago, using his background in recreation and leisure studies to train staff, start new programs and maintain the city's aquatic spaces. (SUMMER SANDSTROM)

What is your favorite summertime activity?

Camping with my family. We'll go fishing and bike riding and hiking, and just get out of town and enjoy each others' company.

What place do you go to every summer?

We like to go to Steamboat Rock [on Banks Lake]when we go camping, so that's one of our typical destinations. It's our favorite because it's got water, it's got trails, it's got the playground, it's got a lot of stuff to do.

What's a water sport or activity that you recommend people try out?

We have, at Spokane Aquatics, an AquaFit program that is a lot of fun. It is low-impact so anybody could do it. We have a really fun instructor who makes it enjoyable and high energy. It's a really fun program for anybody to participate in.

What's a hidden gem for water recreation in the region that people should check out?

I would say Liberty [Park] Aquatics Center is a hidden gem. It's got a vortex, which is a fun feature, it's got a diving tank, it's got a couple of water slides, it's got a play feature with a zero-entry guest area. It's by an amazing park right next to a brand new library.

I've seen articles in the past couple years about lifeguard shortages; is that something the city is struggling with now?

I see the same news articles that you see as well. Fortunately for us, we're not experiencing that. At the height of our season we'll have 200 employees, and we've already onboarded most of our employees for the summer. We're going to overstaff a little bit, just knowing that people want to take vacations, and we may lose people because they might find other opportunities, but we're sitting in a really good position right now for all six aquatic centers and needing 200 employees. ♦

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of...

We got a sneak peek of the Riverfront Park Pavilion transformation

By Jacob H. Fries

We got a sneak peek of the Riverfront Park Pavilion transformation

Spokane offers accessible sports and outdoor recreation for people of all abilities

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane offers accessible sports and outdoor recreation for people of all abilities
More »

More from Summer Guide

There's so much to do this summer, there's no way to do it all — but you can try!

There's so much to do this summer, there's no way to do it all — but you can try!

Dive deep into aquatic recreation this summer across the Inland Northwest

By Summer Sandstrom

Dive deep into aquatic recreation this summer across the Inland Northwest

Whether you prefer the woods, the park or the ballpark, it's all here this summer

By Will Maupin

Whether you prefer the woods, the park or the ballpark, it's all here this summer

Summer Guidance: J Atkins & Phil Harrison

Summer Guidance: J Atkins &amp; Phil Harrison

Ride on, it's the Summer of Pedal-Powered Love

By Nicholas Deshais

Ride on, it's the Summer of Pedal-Powered Love

Summer Guidance: Katherine Widing

Summer Guidance: Katherine Widing

From quiet galleries to outdoor art making, get ready to be inspired or get hands-on this summer

By Madison Pearson and Chey Scott

From quiet galleries to outdoor art making, get ready to be inspired or get hands-on this summer

Summer Guidance: Jeni Hegsted

Summer Guidance: Jeni Hegsted

From Riverfront Park to the Gorge, music camps to new albums, we've got your sonic summer covered

By Seth Sommerfeld

From Riverfront Park &#10;to the Gorge, music &#10;camps to new albums, we've got your sonic summer covered

Summer Guidance: Matt Gibson

Summer Guidance: Matt Gibson

From blockbusters to classics under the stars, summer time is movie time

By Nathan Weinbender

From blockbusters to classics under the stars, summer time is movie time

Summer Guidance: Don Hamilton

Summer Guidance: Don Hamilton (2)

Whether you like musicals or tragedies, improv or classics, summer theater options abound

By E.J. Iannelli

Whether you like musicals or tragedies, improv or classics, summer theater options abound

Summer Guidance: Kimberly Roberts

Summer Guidance: Kimberly Roberts

From deep canyons to alpine roller coasters, adventure awaits on your next PNW road trip

By Samantha Wohlfeil

From deep canyons to alpine roller coasters, adventure awaits on &#10;your next PNW road trip

Summer Guidance: Stephanie Sims

Summer Guidance: Stephanie Sims

Recipes for a sweet and savory summer

By Eliza Billingham

Recipes for a sweet and savory summer

Where to find produce, crafts and more locally made goods, any day of the week

Where to find produce, crafts and more locally made goods, any day of the week

Summer Guidance: Lupe Camargo

Summer Guidance: Lupe Camargo (2)

This summer, get out of the house, get thirsty and get curious

By Mary Stover

This summer, get out of the house, get thirsty and get curious

Summer Guidance: Patrick Donovan

Summer Guidance: Patrick Donovan

How to have fun inside when the smoke blocks out the sun

By Nate Sanford

How to have fun inside when the smoke blocks out the sun

Summer Guidance: Sarah Conover

Summer Guidance: Sarah Conover (2)

Fun for the younger set, and their occasionally weary (but always cheerful!) caregivers

By Anne McGregor

Fun for the younger set, and their occasionally weary (but always cheerful!) caregivers

Summer Guidance: Keeth Apgar

Summer Guidance: Keeth Apgar
More »
More Summer Guide
All Special Guides

Things To Do

Metaline Falls Bigfoot Festival

Metaline Falls Bigfoot Festival @ Metaline Falls

Sat., June 17, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., June 18, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 15-21, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation