Where to find produce, crafts and more locally made goods, any day of the week

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Spokane Farmers Market is one of the many farmers markets in the Inland Northwest.

MONDAY

HILLYARD FARMERS MARKET

3-7 pm through Oct. 2. Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St., Spokane. fb.com/hillyardfarmersmarket

WEST END MARKET

5-9 pm through Sept. 25. Brick West Brewing Co., 1318 W. First Ave., Spokane. fb.com/SpokaneWestEndMarket

TUESDAY

FAIRWOOD FARMERS MARKET

3-7 pm through Oct. 10. Fairwood Shopping Center, 319 W. Hastings Rd., Spokane. fairwoodfarmersmarket.org

MOSCOW TUESDAYS MARKET

4-7 pm through Oct. 17 (except July 4 and Sept. 12). Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St. fb.com/tuesdaycommunitymarket

WEDNESDAY

5TH STREET FARMERS MARKET

4-7 pm through Sept. 4. Fifth and Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene. cdadowntown.com/5thstreetmarket

KENDALL YARDS NIGHT MARKET

5-8 pm through Sept. 20. West Summit Parkway between Cedar and Adams Alley, Spokane. kendallnightmarket.org

KOOTENAI FARMERS MARKET

4-7 pm through Sept. 27. Riverstone, 2151 N. Main St., Coeur d'Alene. kootenaifarmersmarkets.org

MILLWOOD FARMERS MARKET

3-7 pm through Oct. 11. Millwood Park, 9103 E. Frederick Ave. farmersmarket.millwoodnow.org

N.E.W. FARMERS MARKET

9 am-1 pm through Oct. 28. 121 E. Astor St., Colville. newfarmersmarket.org

PULLMAN FARMERS MARKET

3:30-6 pm through Oct. 11. Brelsford WSU Visitors Center, 150 E. Spring St. fb.com/pullmanfarmersmarket

SANDPOINT FARMERS MARKET

3-5:30 pm through Oct. 14. Farmin Park, Third and Main. sandpointfarmersmarket.com

SPOKANE FARMERS MARKET

8 am-1 pm through Oct. 25. Coeur d'Alene Park, 300 S. Chestnut St. spokanefarmersmarket.org

WEST CENTRAL FARMERS MARKET

4-7 pm through Sept. 20. West Central Abbey, 1832 W. Dean Ave., Spokane. westcentralabbey.org

THURSDAY

GARLAND SUMMER MARKET

3:30-7:30 pm through Aug. 31. 733 W. Garland Ave., Spokane. fb.com/garlandsummermarket

PERRY STREET THURSDAY MARKET

3-7 pm through Oct. 26. Perry and Tenth, Spokane. thursdaymarket.org

FRIDAY

ATHOL FARMERS MARKET

2-6 pm through Sept. 29. 30230 Second St. fb.com/Atholfarmersmarket

CHEWELAH FARMERS MARKET

11 am-3:30 pm through Oct. 13. Chewelah City Park. chewelahfarmersmarket.com

EMERSON-GARFIELD FARMERS MARKET

3-7 pm through Sept. 29. IEL Adult Education Center, 2310 N. Monroe St., Spokane. market.emersongarfield.org

THE WAVY BUNCH NIGHT MARKET & STREET FAIR

Second Fridays from 5-9 pm through Oct. 13. Runge Furniture, 303 E. Spokane Ave., Coeur d'Alene. thewavybunch.com

SPOKANE VALLEY FARMERS MARKET

4-8 pm through Sept. 15. CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place. spokanevalleyfarmersmarket.org

SATURDAY

AIRWAY HEIGHTS SUMMER MARKET

Second Sat. from 9 am-3 pm through Sept. 9. The Hub, 12703 W. 14th Ave. fb.com/AirwayHeightsSummerMarket

BONNERS FERRY FARMERS MARKET

8 am-1 pm through Oct. 28. Highway 95 and Kootenai St. bonnersferryfarmersmarket.org

THE DEER PARK MARKET

First Sat. from 9 am-3 pm through Oct. 7. Perrins Field, 14 Arnim Ave. thedeerparkmarket.com

KOOTENAI FARMERS MARKET

9 am-1:30 pm through Oct. 21. Highway 95 and Prairie, Hayden. kootenaifarmersmarkets.org

LIBERTY LAKE FARMERS MARKET

9 am-1 pm through Oct. 14. Town Square Park, 1421 N. Meadowwood Ln. llfarmersmarket.com

MEDICAL LAKE FARMERS MARKET

First/third Sat. 8 am-noon through Oct. 7. Cela's Creative Learning Academy, 111 S. Lefevre St. instagram.com/medicallakefarmersmarket

MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET

8 am-1 pm through Oct. 28. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main. fb.com/MoscowFarmersMarket

N.E.W. FARMERS MARKET

9 am-1 pm through Oct. 28. 121 E. Astor St., Colville. newfarmersmarket.org

NEWPORT FARMERS MARKET

9 am-1 pm through Oct. 28. 236 S. Union Ave. Facebook: newportfarmersmarket.org

RATHDRUM FARMERS MARKET

9 am-2 pm through Sept. 30. Rathdrum Lions Club, 16114 N. Meyer Rd. rathdrumcraftandfarmersmarket.blogspot.com

SANDPOINT FARMERS MARKET

9 am-1 pm through Oct. 14. Farmin Park, Third and Main. sandpointfarmersmarket.com

SPOKANE FARMERS MARKET

8 am-1 pm through Oct. 28. Coeur d'Alene Park, 300 S. Chestnut St. spokanefarmersmarket.org

WONDER SATURDAY MARKET

10 am-2 pm through Sept. 2. Wonder Building, 835 N. Post St., Spokane. fb.com/wonderspokane

SUNDAY

CLAYTON FARMERS MARKET

11 am-4 pm through Sept. 24 (except during the county fair). Clayton Fairgrounds, 4616 Wallbridge Rd. Facebook: Clayton Farmers Market and Small Farm Animals

— COMPILED BY MADISON PEARSON