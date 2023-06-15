Whether you prefer the woods, the park or the ballpark, it's all here this summer

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo When Hoopfest comes to town, the streets close down.

Winter has skiing and the Zags, but summer has everything else when it comes to sports and recreation in the Inland Northwest. The mountains become a haven for hikers and campers while the hoopers bring their basketballs out onto the streets. Whether you're in it for the team or more of an individual, there are events galore as a player or a fan.

HOOP & HOLLER

Spokane is once again the center of the basketball universe for the weekend of June 24 and 25 as tens of thousands of players and spectators descend on downtown for a heaping serving of hoops. Hoopfest is a showcase not only for the players, but for Spokane and its love of basketball. Get downtown early as the energy in the crowd is best before the late-afternoon heat sets in. Visit spokanehoopfest.net for more information.

PICKLE PADDLE

Laugh at the funny name all you want, but pickleball has been one of the hottest sports in the country in recent years. First played on Bainbridge Island in the 1960s, pickleball was named the official state sport of Washington in 2022. Combining elements of ping-pong, tennis and badminton, the sport has become a popular way for people of all ages to get in a good cardio workout that is low-impact on the body. For a casual game, all you need is a Wiffle-style ball, two to four people, wooden paddles and an open tennis court. If you want more, you can find local resources, courts and events at

.

RUN FOR IT

Sure, you could go for a run all by yourself. It's a great solitary activity, but who's to say it's not even better with some camaraderie. The Spokane area is home to numerous running clubs for enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels.

There are the more socially-inclined running clubs that use a bar as their home base. Spokane Valley Running Club meets Mondays at Monkey Bar. Flying Irish Running Club is a popular and centrally located group that meets Thursdays at Uprise Brewing. Run Perry Run Club scampers around the South Hill from its base at 10th and Perry.

The less-than-formal approach these clubs take allows participants to combine fitness and fun. After burning off some calories on a 3-to-5 mile jog, members can gather around a table with a pint or two to help undo the work they just put in — though working their social muscles after their physical ones brings a nice, healthy balance.

For the more serious runners of the world, membership-based groups like the nationally affiliated Bloomsday Road Runners Club put more of an emphasis on training and performance.

Each of these groups can be found on Facebook, where they are active and engaged with their communities.

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo OTTO the Spokanasaurus gives a hand to the Spokane Indians.

GRAND SLAM

There is more than just baseball at Avista Stadium when the Spokane Indians come to play. Each of the 40 remaining home games on this season's schedule features a little something extra, from bring-your-dog-to-the-ballpark nights to the budget-friendly family feasts or the frequent postgame fireworks. There's something for everyone, baseball fan or not, at the old ball game. Single-game tickets start at just $9. Visit milb.com/spokane for details.

HIKE THE INLAND RAINFOREST

It may not get the same buzz or rain as its counterpart on the Olympic Peninsula — it doesn't get the traffic, either, which is a plus — but did you know we have a rainforest in our own backyard? The North American inland temperate rainforest stretches in patches along the windward slopes of the Columbia and Rocky Mountains for over 600 miles from British Columbia to the Clearwater River. It's home to numerous vascular plant species typical of the coast ranges rather than the northern Rockies. The Settlers Grove of Ancient Cedars north of Wallace, Idaho, is a great starting point for hikers of all experience levels.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Get hyped for the Women's World Cup.

SOCCER FEVER

The US Women's National Team is looking to win its third consecutive World Cup title in the land down under this summer, and local soccer organizations will be helping bring the action back home. The American Outlaws, the official supporters' group for the national teams, hosts watch parties at Logan Tavern. USL Spokane, the organization bringing professional men's and women's soccer to town next year, has multiple events and watch parties in the works as well. The Women's World Cup kicks off on July 20 and runs through Aug. 20. Find out more at uslspokane.com.

SPIT & STRIDE

Stretch your legs before this 4-mile run through the orchards of Green Bluff, but don't forget to warm up your mouth muscles as well. The Cherry Picker's Trot & Pit Spit is an annual tradition at the peak of cherry season in the farming community north of Spokane. In addition to the race there's always food, live music and family fun, and of course the aforementioned cherry pit spitting contest. The festivities are set for July 20, with more information at the Cherry Picker's Trot & Pit Spit Facebook page.

LAWN GAMES

You don't need to fight the crowds or hike deep into the woods to have a sporting experience this summer, a lawn and some friends is all it takes. The equipment for games like cornhole and ladder toss can be made with a quick trip to the hardware store and some handheld tools — or purchased at a sporting goods store. Croquet and bocce ball sets are easy to haul to a public park. For those looking for more of a workout, consider spikeball, the game where four players smash a ball into a miniature trampoline.

SPIKE IT

Spike & Dig, Spokane's late summer celebration of volleyball, returns for its 31st year. The outdoor volleyball tournament takes place Aug. 5-6 at northwest Spokane's Dwight Merkel Sports Complex. Teams of up to seven players compete to set and bump their way to the top of their bracket. Regular registration runs through July 26, with late registration extending until Aug. 1. Just don't forget the sunscreen. More info at spikeanddig.com. ♦