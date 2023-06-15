There's so much to do this summer, there's no way to do it all — but you can try!

After that long winter, after heat domes and the summers of smoke, after all those political debates, after inflation and recession, after COVID, after all of that, summer is finally here. And what a summer it promises to be.

The Inland Northwest is probably best enjoyed during these hot, sunny months, and we're here for it. We're here for those tried-and-true summer jams, like Hoopfest and Pig Out in the Park. We can't wait for the string of concerts at venues big and small. We're looking forward to going for a bike ride, or seeing a new exhibit at the MAC. The swimming. The barbecues. Our gardens ripening to delicious bliss. Chalking up the sidewalk. Getting behind the wheel to explore this beautiful region we call home.

It's been a rough couple of years, but you know what? That's in the rearview. Look at what lies ahead. It's summer, and we're in a place that is absolutely bursting with things to experience and see. We're here to tell you all about it, in this guide of all guides for your summer pleasure. And, to help out even more, we've found some summer experts to give you guidance on how to get the most of our Spokane summer.

— NICHOLAS DESHAIS, editor