Summer Guidance: J Atkins & Phil Harrison

The new downtown Spokane stadium will soon host women's and men's pro soccer teams.
J Atkins and Phil Harrison are part of the leadership team at USL Spokane, the group bringing men's and women's professional soccer teams to the new downtown stadium next year. There may not be any soccer there yet, but that doesn't mean Atkins and Harrison aren't busy preparing. When they're off the clock, though, they have some plans to enjoy the Inland Northwest summer. (WILL MAUPIN)

What is your favorite summertime activity?

PH: Anything at the lake is always a great time.

JA: Anything outdoors. I love mountain biking and just

being outside, so I would say that's my number one. I also really enjoy golfing. My wife played professionally, so just trying to keep up with her, which is impossible.

What place or locale do you go to every summer?

JA: The Pend Oreille River. That's where I got married at a tiny little golf course and vacation area. We go up there every single summer. Even when we lived in Portland we would travel up to 'the dip' which is how we lovingly refer to it.

PH: Big fan of Camp Reed in the summer. I did the [counselor in training], I was a counselor, I was the executive director for a few years.

What is your go-to summer recreation activity in the city for a weekday evening after work?

PH: A walk in the neighborhood with my dogs. Being out in the sun and getting a little exercise for both me and the dogs is a great way to unwind for the day.

JA: Mountain biking. So many trails right out our back door and every time I get on my bike I can't stop smiling.

What is an activity you would recommend that could help someone get into or excited about soccer?

JA: Supporting local establishments for watch parties and checking out South Hill FC for pick-up games. All levels welcome!

PH: Watch the World Cup. Being around fanatic soccer fans is pure fun and adrenaline. Whether it is your local club or your national team, there are not many better sports fans than soccer fans. ♦

