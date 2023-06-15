Fun for the younger set, and their occasionally weary (but always cheerful!) caregivers

click to enlarge Deen van Meer photo There's a whole new world of things for the kiddos to do this summer, like seeing Aladdin on the stage.

Summer days are looooong, which is mostly wonderful but also occasionally daunting for parents. For kids, learning to navigate languid days without hovering adult attention is a skill! It's okay to be bored for a while — that's when imagination strikes. So don't feel guilty if the kids' schedules look a little empty. Still, it's essential to have some ideas ready to implement when boredom — or, worse, the dreaded spiraling of sibling rivalry — kicks in. Even better if those activities are actually fun for the whole family.

SPECIAL EVENTS

It's a splurge but the Broadway musical Aladdin is something the whole family can absolutely enjoy together. Disney first released its version of Aladdin as a movie in 1992 — more than 30 years ago. The musical actually had its world premiere at Seattle's The 5th Avenue Theatre in 2011 before opening on Broadway in 2014, where it garnered nine Tony award nominations and is still running today. But from June 27 to July 2, audiences at Spokane's First Interstate Center for the Arts can bask in the magic as Aladdin and Jasmine dream of "A Whole New World" on their magic carpet ride. Suitable for kids 6 and up, and their parents — who probably grew up watching the movie on old-fashioned VHS tapes.

ANYTIME ADVENTURES

Here's an activity that can last all summer — heck, all the way into October. Take part in the Greater Spokane Parks Challenge to see how many Spokane County parks you can check out between now and October. It's all tracked for you on a free app called OuterSpatial.

"We have all of the parks, conservation lands, trails, pools, splash pads — they're all listed in one place," says Spokane Parks Foundation Executive Director Yvonne Trudeau, noting there may be locations nearby that you haven't even heard of. Ten visits gets you a water bottle sticker, while 20 lets you enter a raffle.

There's no better way to learn about mining and its impact on our region's history than by journeying down, down, down to see how a mine actually works. At the Sierra Silver Mine Tour in Wallace, you'll descend underground under the guidance of a retired miner. In Kellogg, the Crystal Gold Mine offers a rare glimpse of an 1880s operation and at the end of the tour, you're invited to give panning for gold a try.

The thrill of discovering something that's never seen the light of day is hard to beat. At Stonerose Fossils, kids can pry open rocks to reveal 50 million year old fossils of leaves, insects, fish and even birds. There are two settings to explore: the Stonerose Interpretive Center and Gift Shop is free and in a new location right in downtown Republic; actual digging takes place nearby at the Boot Hill fossil site. Admission for digging starts at $5 for 5 to 17 year olds ($35 for a family with two kids). Bring your own tools to save a few bucks on rental — a medium, half-inch cold chisel is best, but screwdrivers and putty knives also work and a hammer is helpful. Wear clothes and shoes suitable for climbing on hot rocks on the sunny slope, and don't forget water.

click to enlarge Forget Zelda — break out the chalk and hit the sidewalk.

HOMEGROWN FUN

A bucket of colorful chalk and an expanse of sidewalk or driveway can keep kids occupied for hours. For younger kids, chalk drawing can help with learning colors and shapes — practice drawing circles and then try hopping from color to color. Older kids can enjoy creating more elaborate designs like mandalas or even "stained glass windows." Here's how: Use masking tape to make a large rectangle, tape off smaller geometric shapes and then color in the shapes. Remove the tape and step back to behold the creation. Drawing a set of giant butterfly wings teaches symmetry. Have your child lie down for a fun photo op and a good way to remember a summer day.

Loading up a mountain of gear and hitting the road for a family camping trip has its benefits — new scenery and adventures await! However, it can also be fun — and a lot easier to find a campsite — to camp in the backyard. For the real experience, go all-in and pretend like the house isn't there (though use that indoor plumbing as needed). Sleeping bags, flashlights and a cooler add to the fun. Grab some long pointy sticks for roasting hot dogs and marshmallows around a backyard fire pit. Then enjoy stargazing and telling ghost stories until it's time for bed. Sleep well, knowing that for once "getting home" is just a matter of a few steps.

WHY NOT LEARN SOMETHING?

Of course, Spokane Parks and Recreation offers swimming lessons, as do the local YMCAs, but did you know there's a school just for swimming lessons in Post Falls? At Kay's Dancing Waters Swim School, lessons are taught on a four-semester basis, year round, with an emphasis on coaches fostering a connection with students. Just one class is in the pool at a time, though there are about 500 students per session.

Along with developing refined swimming skills, "We find that confidence is one of the most important things to instill in the students around the water because that's the thing that's going to combat a dangerous situation," says instructor Rowan Endres, founder Kay Finkle's granddaughter.

Encourage creativity and let someone else take care of the supplies and clean-up at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture's "Get Messy!" art camps. Kids will explore printing, painting and clay molding at three days of camps (July 26-28 from 9 am to 2 pm). Sign up for one or more days. In August, other MAC camps include Video Game-Inspired Pixel Art (Aug. 2), Rube Goldberg's Marvelous Machines (Aug. 3), and Unplugged Coding (Aug. 4). All camps are $45 for museum members, $50 for everyone else.

With the goal of helping people of all ages "find the path to their best future," Spark Central is an excellent place to find enriching activities for kids of all ages. On the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, bring 3-6 year olds for a free class including a story and an optional craft. Second through fifth graders can take part in Lego Robotics Club, while kids in grades 3 to 8 might enjoy Minecraft Club. Check the website spark-central.org for days and times. But anytime is a good time to stop in to Spark Central and try a "creative kit," exploring everything from DIY computers to origami, quilling and robot repair.

STEM CENTRAL

Looking for a summer bargain? $160 buys you a family membership to Mobius Discovery Center with unlimited family visits for a whole year! Top reasons for a trip to Mobius on a summer day? Kids can safely explore within the center's confines and exercising their critical thinking and problem-solving skills may help prevent the "summer slide" of learning loss. Find out more at mobiusdiscoverycenter.org. ♦