Summer Guidance: Matt Gibson

click to enlarge Summer Guidance: Matt Gibson
Northern Quest Resort & casino photo
Vibin' out at Quest, thanks to Quest's vibe director.
click to enlarge Summer Guidance: Matt Gibson (2)

There's a reason Inlander readers voted Northern Quest Resort & Casino's BECU Live as the area's best concert venue. With 20 shows announced for the summer 2023 slate at time of publication, Northern Quest has become the hottest spot for outdoor shows. (From Jason Mraz to the Beach Boys to Ludacris, check out the full lineup at northernquest.com.) Director of Vibe Matt Gibson (no, really, that's his job title) told us about what it takes to put together a summer concert lineup. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

What are the first steps when you're putting together a summer concert lineup?

It really has to do with supply and demand: who's going out that year, who's not and what your market likes to enjoy in terms of the genres of music. This year we're partnering up with Live Nation to book the content. And we work together to discuss bands and personalities that would make sense for Spokane.

The bands that we had lined up to begin with really had the same kind of flavor — this artsy folksy bent to them. That's great, but Spokane really likes their classic rock and country, so we should probably get some of that in there, too. And the more we talked about it, the more things shifted around, and we started getting different acts like Young the Giant and Lindsey Stirling, which is completely different than what we've traditionally booked there.

What's the hardest part of the booking process?

The toughest part about the whole thing is the routing — figuring out which acts are going to go to which venues at what time, and getting that schedule put together. It's about the most difficult math problem that you could ever take on.

What benefits are there to the Live Nation partnership?

The most important thing that we're gaining from this is the ability to be part of that tour routing for all of these amphitheaters: Auburn, Bend, Boise, us. So as next year and the years following, you're gonna see names that you know, wouldn't necessarily be at Quest. Because a lot of what we did was fly-in dates, where you book a band and they would fly in specifically for Northern Quest. And what we're getting now are more touring productions. A lot of expenses are going to go down because of it, as well as [increased] access to some of the talent that we might not have had luck with because they were on a tour.

It seems like y'all are trying to do away with the idea of "casino concert" being a punchline to describe past-their-prime acts.

Yeah, that whole stigma is going away real quick. I mean, 10 to 15 years ago that was definitely the case with casinos. And that's not the case anymore. You've got a lot of tribal properties around the country that know what they're doing, and are playing at a professional level. And Quest is definitely one of those places.

What is your favorite summertime activity?

I'm away from home so much because of the event industry and around so many crowds that when I take time, I greatly enjoy simply crashing at home. I'll work in the mornings to take care of the yard or build a project, then enjoy a beverage and grill some food with my family outside while watching some baseball.

What place/locale do you always go to every summer?

The last thing I want to do on a rare day off is go to any sort of event! ♦

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of...

New Black history app, blocky puzzles; plus, new music!

New Black history app, blocky puzzles; plus, new music!

From Riverfront Park to the Gorge, music camps to new albums, we've got your sonic summer covered

By Seth Sommerfeld

From Riverfront Park &#10;to the Gorge, music &#10;camps to new albums, we've got your sonic summer covered

How to have fun inside when the smoke blocks out the sun

By Nate Sanford

How to have fun inside when the smoke blocks out the sun

Summer Guidance: Keeth Apgar

Summer Guidance: Keeth Apgar
More »

More from Summer Guide

There's so much to do this summer, there's no way to do it all — but you can try!

There's so much to do this summer, there's no way to do it all — but you can try!

Dive deep into aquatic recreation this summer across the Inland Northwest

By Summer Sandstrom

Dive deep into aquatic recreation this summer across the Inland Northwest

Summer Guidance: Josh Oakes

Summer Guidance: Josh Oakes

Whether you prefer the woods, the park or the ballpark, it's all here this summer

By Will Maupin

Whether you prefer the woods, the park or the ballpark, it's all here this summer

Summer Guidance: J Atkins & Phil Harrison

Summer Guidance: J Atkins &amp; Phil Harrison

Ride on, it's the Summer of Pedal-Powered Love

By Nicholas Deshais

Ride on, it's the Summer of Pedal-Powered Love

Summer Guidance: Katherine Widing

Summer Guidance: Katherine Widing

From quiet galleries to outdoor art making, get ready to be inspired or get hands-on this summer

By Madison Pearson and Chey Scott

From quiet galleries to outdoor art making, get ready to be inspired or get hands-on this summer

Summer Guidance: Jeni Hegsted

Summer Guidance: Jeni Hegsted

From Riverfront Park to the Gorge, music camps to new albums, we've got your sonic summer covered

By Seth Sommerfeld

From Riverfront Park &#10;to the Gorge, music &#10;camps to new albums, we've got your sonic summer covered

From blockbusters to classics under the stars, summer time is movie time

By Nathan Weinbender

From blockbusters to classics under the stars, summer time is movie time

Summer Guidance: Don Hamilton

Summer Guidance: Don Hamilton (2)

Whether you like musicals or tragedies, improv or classics, summer theater options abound

By E.J. Iannelli

Whether you like musicals or tragedies, improv or classics, summer theater options abound

Summer Guidance: Kimberly Roberts

Summer Guidance: Kimberly Roberts

From deep canyons to alpine roller coasters, adventure awaits on your next PNW road trip

By Samantha Wohlfeil

From deep canyons to alpine roller coasters, adventure awaits on &#10;your next PNW road trip

Summer Guidance: Stephanie Sims

Summer Guidance: Stephanie Sims

Recipes for a sweet and savory summer

By Eliza Billingham

Recipes for a sweet and savory summer

Where to find produce, crafts and more locally made goods, any day of the week

Where to find produce, crafts and more locally made goods, any day of the week

Summer Guidance: Lupe Camargo

Summer Guidance: Lupe Camargo (2)

This summer, get out of the house, get thirsty and get curious

By Mary Stover

This summer, get out of the house, get thirsty and get curious

Summer Guidance: Patrick Donovan

Summer Guidance: Patrick Donovan

How to have fun inside when the smoke blocks out the sun

By Nate Sanford

How to have fun inside when the smoke blocks out the sun

Summer Guidance: Sarah Conover

Summer Guidance: Sarah Conover (2)

Fun for the younger set, and their occasionally weary (but always cheerful!) caregivers

By Anne McGregor

Fun for the younger set, and their occasionally weary (but always cheerful!) caregivers

Summer Guidance: Keeth Apgar

Summer Guidance: Keeth Apgar
More »
More Summer Guide
All Special Guides

Things To Do

Metaline Falls Bigfoot Festival

Metaline Falls Bigfoot Festival @ Metaline Falls

Sat., June 17, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., June 18, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 15-21, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation