Recipes for a sweet and savory summer

Few things pair better than food and sunshine. Fruits and veggies ripened on the vine. A long bike ride and a cold ice cream cone. Chefs whipping up special events for tourists and locals alike. But you don't have to bite into your savings — it's also easy to create delicious dishes at home without cranking up your A/C. So go ahead, play with your food!

DINING IN

This summer, see how many meals you can make without heating up the kitchen. Newfangled inventions like solar ovens take full advantage of the July sun, but with hefty price tags (REI has one for $360, but they can also be found online for $120-$450 at sites like Cantina West or Sun Oven), they're a considerable investment.

If you want a special gadget without the commitment, head to a thrift store for a secondhand ice cream maker or waffle iron. Kitchen appliances are usually tested before sold, and for a few dollars, it's probably okay if you only use it once. Spend a day creating new ice cream flavors. Or spend your summer asking, will it waffle? (Turns out cookies, sandwiches, pizza, omelets, cinnamon rolls, muffins, hash browns, apples and doughnuts are all a resounding yes.)

If you're into farm produce, learn to quick pickle cukes, radishes, onions, turnips and other fresh produce. Quick pickling helps your veggies last longer and adds that extra punch to your picnic spreads.

Or extend the lives of your garden greens with your food processor — experiment with salsas, chutneys and pestos, or blitz up entire meals like gazpacho. If you want even more nutrients, grow microgreens on your window sill all summer. A packet of seeds is half the price of this superfood at the grocer, and it's usually ready to harvest within a week. If you like growing your own food, try making your own kombucha — gut health and dopamine are a SCOBY away.

FOODIE FESTIVALS

Forget music festivals — food festivals feed body and soul. Crave! Northwest (July 13-15, $15-$224) is one of the biggest summertime culinary events in the Spokane area. This year it's showcasing big-name chefs from the region and the nation. Pig Out in the Park (Aug. 30-Sept. 4) is six days of music, gluttony and glee in Riverfront Park, offering 225+ menu items to choose from. If that's 224 too many, pick your favorite food and there's probably a festival dedicated to it, like Siemers Farms' month-long Strawberry Festival (June 16-July 27), the Wallace Huckleberry Festival (Aug. 19-20), Pullman's Lentil Festival (Aug. 19), and the Tacos y Tequila Festival (Aug. 26-27), downtown Spokane's official Latino community block party.

FOOD TRUCK FINDER

Food from a truck just tastes better. And they're everywhere, so follow your favorites on social media to check their exact locations. This summer, Riverfront Eats hosts local food trucks on the park's Howard Street Promenade every Tuesday from 11 am to 2 pm. Also check out El Mercadito, Kendall Yards Night Market, Liberty Lake Farmers Market, Perry Street's Thursday Market and Post Falls Pavilion. You may just find four wheels full of tacos, falafel, banh mi and more.

CLASSY COOKS

If you like the kitchen but want some extra direction, consider a summer cooking class. The Spokane County Library District offers free classes on cupcake decorating, gardening and mushroom foraging for beginners.

The Kitchen at Second Harvest also offers free cooking classes for people facing hunger as well as public classes open to everyone for $25.

Participants learn basic techniques and tips on eating seasonally. If you're looking for more advanced instruction, check out courses at The Culinary Stone in Coeur d'Alene. For $60 you can study (and then eat!) international dishes with professional chefs.

.

U-PICK, U-LOVE

If you want to get more in touch with your food, try picking fresh produce by hand. Green Bluff is a well-known collection of orchards and gardens just north of Spokane. Closer to the Washington-Idaho state line in Newman Lake, help harvest at Carver Farms. If you need a moment to slow down and smell the roses, head out to Garden Gate Lavender Farms near Airway Heights to learn about flowers, chickens, miniature cows and self-care. Or, increase your farming knowledge by volunteering at Vinegar Flats Farm, Spokane's urban regenerative no-till farm that invites volunteers every Saturday morning.

SHARE A MEAL

Plenty of food pantries and nonprofits have ongoing volunteer needs that are a great way to spend a free summer day. Check out volunteer boards at Second Harvest, Feed Spokane, or Spokane Valley Partners for city-scale efforts. For more local initiatives, get in touch with River City Youth Ops, Women & Children's Free Restaurant & Community Kitchen or Growing Neighbors, which has urban gardens, educational programs and food deliveries via bicycle. In North Idaho, check in with the Idaho Foodbank and Bonner Community Food Center.

NEW TABLE SETTINGS

Eating somewhere unexpected adds a whole new dimension to food. Check out the Commellini Estate for its free weeknight series Scampagnata: Movies al Fresco, where outdoor movie goers can purchase food inspired by classic Italian films on the big screen. Hungry for more culture? Listen to the Spokane Symphony while wining and dining at Arbor Crest (June 27, $25-$55). Stroll through the forest while tasting local wine and fare during Sandpoint's Pairing in the Pines (July 6, $125). For something a little more risque, head to Nova Kaine's Don't Tell Mama Cabaret and Drag Brunch at Northern Quest's Highball bar on the first or third Sunday of every month. If your idea of fun is a porch swing and a good book, check out Iced Tea & Porch Reads, a free series at various Spokane County Library District branches that suggest the best tea pairing for your favorite novel. ♦