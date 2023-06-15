Summer Guidance: Patrick Donovan

Young Kwak photo
The Dry Fly brass works that make your drink work the way it should.
Some of our favorite summer drinks now come in an easy-to-cool-and-carry can. Dry Fly Distilling has seasonal and year-round drinks available in single and multi-packs. Lead Distiller Patrick Donovan is ready for the flavors and fun that come with all things summer. (MARY STOVER)

What's your favorite summertime activity?

We love camping, hiking, typical Spokane stuff. We head outside, to the woods or the lake.

What place/locale do you go to every summer?

We have two little kids, so we take the trailer up to Farragut [State Park in Athol, Idaho] for frisbee golf and all kinds of fun summer stuff. It's super easy to get the trailer and head up.

You're making a pitcher of drinks for summer company, what's in it?

Oooh, this is a tough one. It depends on the food. We love a good paloma, so grapefruit juice and jalapeño with tequila — our new Dry Fly summer cocktail uses habañero — or a nice Southside with gin, herbs, and berries. ♦

© 2023 Inlander
